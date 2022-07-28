CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is dead following a shooting that happened Thursday night on the 4500 block of Sharon Chase Drive in East Charlotte.

According to CMPD, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. where officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, so far it is unclear what led up to the shooting or any information about a possible suspect.

If you have any information that may aid investigators you’re asked to contact CMPD at (704) 432-TIPS.