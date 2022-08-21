CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly wreck overnight on Freedom Drive, according to Charlotte Medic.

Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the accident around 1 a.m. near 1824 Freedom Drive by the 7-Eleven in the Wesley Heights area. A victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Queen City News was on the scene and the accident appeared to have involved a sedan and a minivan.

It is unclear at this time exactly what led to the accident and there is no mention of any charges.

This is an active investigation and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.