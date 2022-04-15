CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators and MEDIC responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 85 near Exit 41, Sugar Creek Road, on Friday night northeast of Uptown.

According to MEDIC, there was one person killed in the crash and there were no transports to the hospital.

According to NCDOT, all lanes of I-85 were shut down just after 9:15 p.m. and a detour was set up to divert drivers onto Exit 40 (North Graham Street). The northbound lanes reopened ahead of schedule, just before midnight Saturday, after NCDOT previously determined that they wouldn’t reopen until at least 2 a.m.

Queen City News is working to gather more details about what led up to the crash.