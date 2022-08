CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been killed in a crash early Friday morning on I-85 in west Charlotte, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

The deadly accident happened on I-85 south, Friday, Aug. 26, near NC-27, near mile marker 34.

Two of the four lanes were temporarily closed Friday morning near Exit 34. All lanes reopened just before 6 a.m. Friday.

The cause of the fatal wreck remains under investigation at this time.