1 killed in 3-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle, officials say

One person is dead and another is fighting for their life after an accident involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to calls regarding a multiple vehicle accident involving a motorcycle around 4 p.m. near 5000 Sunset Road.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, CMPD said. One patient was transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries and another patient was transported with minor injuries.

Sunset and Milhaven Lane were both shut down pending the investigation.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

