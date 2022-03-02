CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in east Charlotte Wednesday morning, police say.

Crews responded to calls regarding the accident around 9 a.m. Wednesday on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte just outside the I-485 loop. Two vehicles were involved in a crash and one of the victims, David Denning, was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle, Shashanna Crumpler, was transported to Novant Mint Hill with minor injuries.

An initial investigation revealed Crumpler was driving on Albemarle Road and approaching Arlington Church Road. Denning was driving on Arlington Church Road and making a left turn onto Albemarle Road when Crumpler struck Denning’s driver-side door, according to the police report.

A Major Crash Unit, CSI, MEDIC, and Charlotte Fire were among the departments that responded to the scene.

Impairment is not suspect, both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and investigators are still working to determine if speed was a factor.