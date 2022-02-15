1 killed, 5 others injured in E WT Harris Blvd. crash, officials say

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and five others were injured in a crash that occurred in northeast Charlotte, local officials announced Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Tuesday afternoon around 4900 East WT Harris Blvd. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and four others were treated for minor injuries, according to Charlotte Police and Medic. An additional patient was transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

‘This animal has to be taken off the street.’ Family of slain CATS bus driver demand justice in shooting

It is unclear at this time exactly what led to the accident and if this was a single-vehicle accident.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.