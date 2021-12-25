1 dead, 2 injured in Christmas morning shooting on Beatties Ford Road

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed and two others injured in Christmas shooting on Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 2 a.m. Saturday near 2200 Beatties Ford Road. Three people were found to have been shot. One of them was pronounced dead on the scene and the two others were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Operations Command, victim services, CFD, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect or motive give3n at this time and this remains an active investigation.

This is the 99th homicide of the year in Charlotte.