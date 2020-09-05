19-year-old killed, 2 women injured in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 19-year-old man was killed and two women were injured in a triple shooting in north Charlotte Friday night.

Police were called to the scene in the parking lot of Osei Discount Food and Beverage at 2820 LD Parker Drive in Charlotte just before 9:45 p.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, officers found the three individuals, all suffering from gunshot wounds. A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. Two women were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

ABC, victim services, the DA’s office, and CFD were among the divisions that responded to the scene.

Police say several witnesses have been identified, and they are working with them to identify a suspect.





“If somebody in the neighborhood or somebody watching at home on tv has some information, they can talk to one of our detectives,” a CMPD spokesperson said.

Detectives are also working to secure surveillance video from nearby stores.

“We’re heading into a holiday weekend and this can be challenging. I can’t stress enough that folks need to be safe.”

CMPD says the incident appears to have begun with a verbal dispute, but deteriorated quickly into gunfire.

“Nothing is worth your life. You have to be able to take a step back.”

A suspect has not been located at this time. Police are continuing to speak with witnesses and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE