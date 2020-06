Medic was on the scene of a shooting that occurred late Monday afternoon in east Charlotte.

One patient has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic confirmed to Fox 46.

It is unclear if there is a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android