1 injured in 2nd shooting Tuesday afternoon, CMPD says

Police responded to a second shooting on Tuesday afternoon, about five minutes north of Uptown.

CMPD responded to calls regarding gunshots near 1800 Rush Wind Drive around 2:30 p.m. just north of the Music Factory and Uptown. One victim was found and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

This remains an active investigation and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

This was the second shooting within minutes of each other. The other incident left two victims with gunshot wounds on Glenmoor Drive in west Charlotte.

