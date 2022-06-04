CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is dead following a shooting near West Boulevard Saturday, the third deadly shooting in the last 36 hours.

Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the latest incident Saturday afternoon, which occurred near West Blvd. and Leake St. in west Charlotte, not far from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

There is no mention of a motive or an arrest and this is a very active investigation. Police and Medic both said one victim has been pronounced dead.

This is the third deadly shooting over a span of 30-hours in the last two days. Earlier this week, a 15-year-old victim was identified in a Memorial Day shooting in Charlotte. Two other 15-year-olds have been arrested and charged with murder.

Victim dies after showing up to Atrium Main with multiple gunshot wounds

This is the city’s 42nd homicide of the year.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.