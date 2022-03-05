CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed inside an apartment complex not far from Charlotte Premium Outlets in an apparent overnight shooting, Charlotte Police reported Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near 10000 Hilgrove Lane in the Steele Creek area.

An injured man was found inside an apartment and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say multiple shell casings were found outside in a parking lot.

Homicide detectives, operations command, CFD, Medic, the DA’s Office, and a prosecution team were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of an arrest or motive given and this remains an active investigation.