CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a shooting near University City overnight Sunday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

This was initially classified as a homicide investigation and changed to a death investigation shortly thereafter, CMPD said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3 a.m. near 7300 Neal Road near the University City area.

Victim services, the DA’s Office, CSI, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene.

When officers arrived on the scene, a group of people were gathered and told them a victim had been transported in a private vehicle to the hospital. The man was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound, the police report indicated.

There is no mention of a suspect and this remains an active investigation.