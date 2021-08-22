Shooting near Billy Graham Parkway leaves 1 dead in city’s latest homicide

Charlotte

by: Walter Hermann

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed in a late-night shooting near Billy Graham Highway, CMPD said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday near 2000 Brooksvale Street near Billy Graham Parkway in west Charlotte.

A victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

CSI, the DA’s Office, operations command, victim services, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This is the city’s 61st homicide in 2021.

There is no motive at this time or any mention of an arrest. This remains an active investigation.

