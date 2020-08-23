Woman dies in Shannon Park homicide

CMPD is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte that occurred early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to calls regarding an assault with a bladed weapon shortly after 4 a.m. near 3300 Tyrone Drive. Fox 46 learned one adult female was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead.

It is unclear at this time if any arrests have been made, however, CMPD says they are not currently looking for any suspects. An initial investigation showed that the woman knew the suspect.

This is the city’s 81st homicide this year.

This remains an active investigation and is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

