CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte following an overnight shooting, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around midnight near 6400 North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Victim services, operations command, the DA’s Office, Medic, CFD, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene. Detective Sinnott is the lead investigator.

There is no motive in the shooting or mention of an arrest and this remains an active investigation.

This is the 58th homicide of 2022.