CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed in a shooting at a south Charlotte apartment complex, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. Sunday near an apartment complex on Farthington Circle in south Charlotte. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds lying outside near the apartments and was pronounced dead on the scene.

QCN was on the scene and officers appeared to be focused on a vehicle that may have been shot into and had its window shattered.

The DA’s office, operations command, CFD, victim services, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no motive or mention of an arrest and this remains an active investigation.