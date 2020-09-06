1 dead, another injured in northwest Charlotte homicide

One person is dead and another is suffering from gunshot wounds in the city’s latest homicide that occurred overnight Sunday, authorities say.

Officers responded to calls regarding a welfare check around 3:30 a.m. near 300 S. Crigler Street. A man was found dead. It is unclear at this time how he died, however, CMPD says a second individual was found suffering from gunshot wounds. That victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CSI, CFD, the DA’s office, and Medic were among the divisions that responded to the scene.

Police say they are not looking for any other people at this time.

This is the city’s 83rd homicide in 2020.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.

