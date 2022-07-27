CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in north Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around midday Wednesday near 600 Pennsylvania Ave, not far from Brookshire Blvd.

One victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no mention of an arrest or motive in the shooting at this time and this remains an active investigation. We’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

This is the 67th homicide in 2022 in Charlotte.