CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One man is dead following a head-on collision last week in north Charlotte, police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 2 a.m. last Wednesday near 6900 Statesville Road. 22-year-old Shakurius Woodard was found suffering from injuries and was transported to the hospital where he was later that day pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed Woodard went left of center causing a head-on collision with another vehicle that was being driven by Regis Gaddy. Gaddy was also transported to the hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The speeds of both vehicles are unknown and this remains an active investigation.