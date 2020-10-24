1 dead in east Charlotte shooting, no suspect yet

CMPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in east Charlotte early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 2:30 a.m. near 800 Potenza Drive. A victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time.

The DA’s office, victim services and operations command were among the departments that responded.

This is the city’s 98th homicide of 2020. This remains an active investigation.

