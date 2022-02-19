1 dead in east Charlotte overnight wreck, 2 others taken to Atrium Main

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in an overnight wreck in east Charlotte, MEDIC said on Saturday morning.

Emergency personnel responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Central Ave. and Albemarle Road. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and two others were transported to Atrium Main with serious injuries.

It is unclear at this time exactly what led to the accident or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.