CMPD investigates city’s 99th homicide of 2020

CMPD said one victim was killed in an east Charlotte homicide investigation that was ongoing on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting after 7 p.m. near 1700 Pegram Street near the Belmont neighborhood. A male gunshot wound victim was found and transported by Medic to Atrium Main, where they were pronounced dead.

CSI, victim services, CFD, and the DA’s office were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This is the city’s 99th homicide of 2020. This would be just the first time since records started being tracked in 1984 that the Queen City has surpassed 100 homicides in a calendar year in back-to-back years, according to CMPD’s database.

This is a developing story and remains an active investigation.

