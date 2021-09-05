1 dead, 2 others injured in shooting near North Tryon Street

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead and two others are injured following an overnight shooting in northeast Charlotte, CMPD said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 4 a.m. Sunday near 4900 Springview Road, not far from North Tryon St. One victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other victims were transported to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Operations Command, victim services, the DA’s Office, CSI, and SBI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no motive or mention of an arrest at this time and this remains an active investigation.

This is the city’s 65th homicide of 2021.