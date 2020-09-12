1 dead, 2 children hospitalized following NW CLT car accident

One person is dead and two children are in the hospital following an accident in northwest Charlotte, CMPD said.

Officials responded to calls regarding an accident near 1000 Little Rock Road around 8 p.m. on Friday. A Ford and a Honda were involved in the wreck and the yet-to-be-identified driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on the scene. They were not wearing a seatbelt. Two children were in the backseat of the Ford and were taken to Atrium Main with minor injuries. The driver of the Ford was treated for minor injuries.

An initial investigation showed the Honda was speeding and failed to correctly negotiate a curve, crossed over into opposing traffic, and struck the Ford.

A DWI Task Force, and CSI were among the division that responded to the scene.

Impairment is not suspected for either driver. This remains an active investigation.

