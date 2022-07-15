CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte firefighters say one person was critically injured and displaced after an apartment fire at The Piedmont at Ivy Meadows in the College Downs area of northeast Charlotte.

Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of Ivy Meadow Drive on Friday afternoon and 30 firefighters managed to put the fire out in less than 10 minutes. MEDIC transported the patient to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. It does not appear that any other residents in the building were affected.