Charlotte
Homeless man wanted for attempted murder, Charlotte police say
Drugs found on pregnant woman during traffic stop
Beautiful weekend of weather in Charlotte
Video
Teen victim from last month’s NE CLT shooting dies
Big spike overnight in NC COVID-19 cases, testing
Video
More Charlotte Headlines
Charlotte area malls announce reopening Friday, May 8
Video
CMPD: 1 arrested in multiple break-ins in east Charlotte
NC health officials give promising numbers, indicate state will begin slow reopen soon
Video
FOX 46 News Now: Return of racing
Crane crashes into building in northeast Charlotte
Thursday marks 1-year anniversary of UNC Charlotte shooting
Video
Packed flights leave some worried about airline’s protective guidelines
Video
Atrium Health using donated iPads to connect families during pandemic
Video
Fatal wreck shuts down I-485
Wednesday COVID-19 NC numbers