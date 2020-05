Photo by Getty Images

Coronavirus has closed non-essential businesses, putting many Charlotte area residents out of work during the pandemic. Still, some companies — national and local — are hiring.

Companies that are hiring:

7-Eleven

Ace Hardware

Aldi

Amazon

American Woodmark Corporation

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department

CVS Health

Dollar General

Dominio’s Pizza

Ezy E’s Takeout

Food Lion

GrubHub

Home Depot

Lowe’s

McDonald’s

Sheetz

Target

Trader Joe’s

U.S. Army Recruiting

U.S. Postal Service

QuikTrip

Rite Aid Pharmacy

Superior Wash Southeast

VSC Fire & Security

Walmart

Do you need to let the community know that you’re currently hiring during this time of quarantine? Email wjzydigital@nexstar.tv and we will help you let the community know.

This list will be updated as job postings become available.