Charlotte Alive and Local: Volofit's new South End studio

Charlotte Alive and Local
Posted: / Updated:

Photos: Volofit

(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) – Volofit’s new South End studio provides a safe and empowering boutique fitness experience where members of the community are invited to reach their own personal health and wellness goals with a team of expert and result-driven coaches.

Volofit offers a one-of-a-kind group fitness experience focused around four main pillars – endurance, strength, power, and agility – to provide engagement and improved overall health for members of all fitness levels and abilities.

Volofit is the only fitness studio that is able to transform for you every day. Without any fixed pieces of equipment in the studio, each member will train to move better and feel better in all of the ways that we need to move in our day-to-day life.

Volofit Charlotte can be found at 200 West Blvd, Suite 150 in Charlotte. Exclusive to Alive & Local viewers, Volofit is offering $10 off a monthly membership when you mention FOX 46.

Volofit South End is donating a percentage of proceeds from October and November memberships to Mental Health America of Central Carolinas. Volofit is committed to providing a full-body workout that supports overall health and wellness.

