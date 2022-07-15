(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) — The Homegrown Tomato Festival is an annual fundraising event benefiting 100 Gardens, a Charlotte, NC-based non-profit that implements aquaponics farming in schools, institutions, and communities of need to provide hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), with additional emphasis on nutrition and business.

All proceeds from the Homegrown Tomato Festival go directly to support the mission and work of 100 Gardens, a registered 501(c)3 non-profit.

Events will include a homegrown tomato competition, a tomato cocktail competition, a culinary showcase from local Charlotte chefs, an aquaponics display by CMS students, local artisan vendors, tomato sandwiches, and live music.

Attendees will also get to crown the People’s Choice Tomato Champion.

For more information, please click here. For tickets to the event, please click here.