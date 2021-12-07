Charlotte Alive and Local: Sun & Ski Sports

Charlotte Alive and Local
Posted: / Updated:

(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) – Since 1980, Sun & Ski Sports has specialized in equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories to enhance their customers’ active lifestyles and year-round activities including ski, snowboard, bike, run, swim, and more.

As a full-service ski, bike, and snowboard shop, Sun & Ski Sports has the equipment, accessories, plus all the clothing and footwear essentials you’d need for on and off the mountain.

The best brands, prices, services, and selection for all your next adventure is at Sun & Ski Sports! Visit them in Charlotte, Concord Mills Mall, or online at sunandski.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Tuesday Morning Forecast, Dec. 7, 2021

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting that ends in north Charlotte crash, police say

NC Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted in Randolph County

MCSO reassigning juvenile detention officers to alleviate main jail staff problem

Advanced DNA testing helps CMPD solve 15 Myers Park neighborhood cold cases

More Local News

HEARTWARMING STORIES

Chevy Chase at Caine's

'We all share a mind': Male triplets enrolled together in nursing program at SCSU

Google donates to Mooresville food pantry, optimizes search engine for those needing food assistance

Three Kansas sisters reach century mark, celebrate 104, 102 and 100 birthday

'Connected forever.' Woman invites Charlotte Checkers hockey player over for Thanksgiving following good deed

More Heartwarming News
FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories