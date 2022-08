(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) — Sun & Ski Sports is your home for every adventure whether it’s hitting the slopes, making waves, or conquering the school year.

Get all of the supplies you need at Sun & Ski Sports in Concord Mills and in south Charlotte.

Back-to-school sale offers:

Up to 25% off select footwear

25% off shorts and dresses

BOGO 50% off t-shirts, tanks and hats

For more information, please click here.