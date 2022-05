(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) — Sun & Ski Sports is your one-stop shop this Memorial Day and all throughout the summer!

Stock up on your favorite brands like Liquid Force, Sun Bum, Yeti, O’Neil, and more! Save up to 40 percent off on all your beach needs.

Find gifts for your recent grad like GoPros and bikes, or for Dad with a new pair of hiking boots, drinkware, coolers, and more. Stop by our Charlotte or Concord stores for the ultimate selection.

For more information, please click here.