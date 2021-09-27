Charlotte Alive and Local: South End Wine & Hops Fest

South End Wine & Hops Fest, voted the Best Festival in Charlotte for the last two years, will hold its seventh annual fall event with title sponsor Greystar from September 29 – October 3.

The popular multi-day festival will offer diverse experiences that feature global wine and local beer in South End Charlotte.

Event attendees have the opportunity to enjoy a fall themed culinary experience with food and wine pairings, a paint and sip with Underground mobile art studio, the main event with global wine, local brews and ciders, live music and outdoor fun, and a rose’ and mimosa soiree’ with a live DJ.

The full South End Wine & Hops Fest fall schedule is as follows:

  • Wednesday, September 29, Fall Alchemy Wine Dinner, Alchemy at C3 Lab
  • Thursday, September 30, Sip & Paint, Alchemy at C3 Lab
  • Saturday, October 2, 7th Annual Fall South End Wine & Hops Festival, Alchemy at C3 Lab
  • Sunday, October 3, South End Rose’ and Mimosas Soiree’, 1320 S Church Street

Safety is a top priority and protocols including mask requirements, social distancing and hand sanitizer
stations will be followed to protect the safety of attendees. Organizers will continue to monitor and
adhere to Mecklenburg County and North Carolina health guidelines.

To purchase ticket’s for this event, please click here.

