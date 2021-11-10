Charlotte Alive and Local: Samaritan’s Purse looking for helpers with Operation Christmas Child

(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) – The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world.

Through this project, Samaritan’s Purse partners with the local churches worldwide to share the Good News of Jesus Christ and make disciples of the nations.

Get involved so your gift-filled shoebox can make an eternal impact on the life of a child in need around the world. National Collection Week is Nov. 15 – Nov. 22, 2021.

For further information and details on Operation Christmas Child, please click here.

For instructions on how to pack a shoebox, please click here.

