Charlotte Alive and Local: Prestige Med Spa

Charlotte Alive and Local
Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, N.C (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Dr. Awa Igbinadolor opened Prestige Medical Spa in 2018. She has been a general practitioner in Monroe at St. Mary’s Medical Clinic since 2007.

She discovered a passion for esthetics and comes to Prestige Medical Spa to “do magic!” She does injectables, PDO threads, and a bevy of other corrective and anti-aging beauty treatments.

Dr. Awa also treats patients for medical weight loss and hormone replacement therapy.

Prestige Medical Spa’s skilled estheticians operate a variety of devices to prevent and rejuvenate skin issues, such as hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, scarring and acne. Prestige Medical Spa specializes in micro-needling, laser skin resurfacing, HydraFacial, laser hair removal, and much more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

29-year-old shot, killed in Gastonia

Former South Meck High principal to fill in at Myers Park for suspended Mark Bosco

Augmented reality brings history of historic Uptown Charlotte neighborhood to life

Mecklenburg County Courthouse closed after 5 employees test positive for COVID-19, nearly 30 in quarantine

NC healthcare workers protest Atrium, Novant Health COVID vaccine mandate

More Local News

HEARTWARMING STORIES

'The moral is to have moral': After a year of passing by him, Greensboro woman helping homeless man get back on his feet

FAMILY DONATING WAGONS TO PEDIATRIC CANCER PATIENTS

Famous country music star leaves $1,000 tip for Greensboro waitress who was working a double while caring for her daughter at the restaurant

11-Year-Old hits goal of mowing 50 lawns for people in need; starting his own business

‘I am safe, I am loved’: Riverview boy stabbed, set on fire adopted by detective who responded to double murder

More Heartwarming News
FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories