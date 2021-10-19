Charlotte Alive and Local: Paper Skyscraper is hiring

Paper Skyscraper has been Charlotte’s premier gift shop for over 30 years and is in the heart of Dilworth on East Blvd. They have gifts, books, and cards for everyone and every occasion.

Paper Skyscraper is passionate about making their customers smile and they’re consistently ranked as one of the top gift stores in the country every year.

Find this local business at 330 East Blvd. or online at PaperSkyscraper.com.

Open Positions

Store Manager: Leading next location in-store operations, assisting current management, responsible for day-to-day operations, sales, and service, working closely with owner, management, and e-commerce team

Sales Professional: Seasonal full-time retail now through the end of the year, but can become a permanent position. Self-motivated and team-oriented

Resumes can be sent to bill@paperskyscraper.com