Charlotte Alive and Local: Paper Skyscraper is hiring

Charlotte Alive and Local
Posted: / Updated:

Paper Skyscraper (Facebook)

Paper Skyscraper has been Charlotte’s premier gift shop for over 30 years and is in the heart of Dilworth on East Blvd. They have gifts, books, and cards for everyone and every occasion.

Paper Skyscraper is passionate about making their customers smile and they’re consistently ranked as one of the top gift stores in the country every year.

Find this local business at 330 East Blvd. or online at PaperSkyscraper.com.

Open Positions

Store Manager: Leading next location in-store operations, assisting current management, responsible for day-to-day operations, sales, and service, working closely with owner, management, and e-commerce team

Sales Professional: Seasonal full-time retail now through the end of the year, but can become a permanent position. Self-motivated and team-oriented

Resumes can be sent to bill@paperskyscraper.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Judge denies Alex Murdaugh bond, wants psychiatric evaluation

March Forth With Hope Charity Event

What does Charlotte’s boil water advisory mean for you?

Overcoming imposter syndrome: How the pandemic increased self-doubt

More Local News

HEARTWARMING STORIES

March Forth With Hope Charity Event

17-year-old saves his father's life with CPR

From Caesar to Greek gods, Lancaster teacher brings world history to life

New therapy in Charlotte offers option for people living with heart failure

Crossing guard celebrates his 100th birthday

More Heartwarming News
FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories