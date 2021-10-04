Charlotte Alive and Local: OrthoCarolina is hiring for all locations

Charlotte Alive and Local
Posted: / Updated:

OrthoCarolina is committed to improving the lives of all they serve by providing premier patient care and compassionate, personalized service.

“We are dedicated to helping you achieve your best you and that means being able to find time with a provider and schedule an appointment as quickly and conveniently as possible. Get the orthopedic care you need in a way that works best for you,” OrthoCarolina said.

OrthoCarolina is hiring for all orthocarolina locations including; Gastonia, Huntersville, Belmont, Charlotte, Matthews, Pineville and Ballantyne.

Candidates must have one of the following certifications: RMA, CMA, LPN, or ATC.

“They are responsible for the daily coordination of orthopedic patient care. The ideal candidate works well in team environment, communicating regularly with physicians and mid-level providers. They will find enjoyment in patient education,” OrthoCarolina said.

For more information on current openings, please click here!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Your child has COVID – now what?

Harrisburg teen lives out his dream in Dallas thanks to a local non-profit

NC distilleries sell liquor on Sunday for first time in nearly a century

Who ya got!? Panthers-Cowboys Fox 46 predictions

More Local News

HEARTWARMING STORIES

Crossing guard celebrates his 100th birthday

Nick Cannon pays WSSU, A&T students’ school debts

Sunday Dinner Inc.

Call from legendary coach provides motivation and hope for Triad father battling heart failure

Charlotte group putting old purses to good use looking for donations

More Heartwarming News
FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories