Charlotte Alive and Local: OrthoCarolina is hiring for all locations

OrthoCarolina is committed to improving the lives of all they serve by providing premier patient care and compassionate, personalized service.

“We are dedicated to helping you achieve your best you and that means being able to find time with a provider and schedule an appointment as quickly and conveniently as possible. Get the orthopedic care you need in a way that works best for you,” OrthoCarolina said.

OrthoCarolina is hiring for all orthocarolina locations including; Gastonia, Huntersville, Belmont, Charlotte, Matthews, Pineville and Ballantyne.

Candidates must have one of the following certifications: RMA, CMA, LPN, or ATC.

“They are responsible for the daily coordination of orthopedic patient care. The ideal candidate works well in team environment, communicating regularly with physicians and mid-level providers. They will find enjoyment in patient education,” OrthoCarolina said.

