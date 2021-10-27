Charlotte Alive and Local: OrthoCarolina is hiring Certified Medical Assistants

OrthoCarolina

OrthoCarolina is committed to improving the lives of all they serve by providing premier patient care and compassionate, personalized service.

“We are dedicated to helping you achieve your best you and that means being able to find time with a provider and schedule an appointment as quickly and conveniently as possible. Get the orthopedic care you need in a way that works best for you,” OrthoCarolina said.

OrthoCarolina is hiring for all locations including; Gastonia, Huntersville, Belmont, Charlotte, Matthews, Pineville, and Ballantyne.

“Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a CMA (Certified Medical Assistant) at OrthoCarolina? Team OC is always looking for qualified candidates at several locations around the region,” officials said.

Check out their hot job openings by clicking here! For more information on multiple listings, click here.

