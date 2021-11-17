Charlotte Alive and Local: Loading Liquidation

Charlotte Alive and Local
(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) – Established in February 2021 by Rodrigo and Claudia, Loading Liquidation is a family-owned business.

The local business liquidates excess inventory, shelf pulls, and customers can return merchandise, such as furniture, rugs, small appliances, toys, electronics, and household goods from all major retail chain stores all between 30% to 50% LESS than in retail stores.

Check out their exclusive promotions this week and next at 3706 Smith Farm Road in Stallings.

For more information, please click here. To visit their Facebook page, please click here.

