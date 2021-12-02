Charlotte Alive and Local: Lionel Trains

(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) – The Lionel Retail store in Concord, North Carolina is the only store directly owned by the 118-year-old train maker, Lionel L.L.C.

Located at Concord Mills, North Carolina’s largest tourist attraction, the Lionel Retail Store serves the greater Charlotte region offering Lionel trains, train accessories, the official die-cast of NASCAR®, and a friendly environment for the entire family.

With our most recent expansion, we now offer a much wider and more diverse selection of NASCAR die-cast products. The Lionel Retail Store is here for the NASCAR® fan, model train enthusiast, and those looking for an excellent holiday present.

And kick off Christmas at National Lionel Train Day! Bring the family to the Lionel Store on Saturday, December 4 for a day of full of excitement! Operate one of Lionel’s fully decorated train displays, meet Lenny the Lion, win prizes, write a letter to Santa, spin the discount wheel, and more!