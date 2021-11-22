Charlotte Alive and Local: Lighting & Bulbs Unlimited

(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) – Shop small and save big this holiday season on any and all things lighting with Lighting & Bulbs Unlimited!

Stop on by the week of Thanksgiving to shop their Black Friday sale or walk in anytime during their regular business hours for genuine, local service that enlightens your shopping experience. Offering more than just light fixtures and bulbs, Lighting & Bulbs Unlimited also offers various lighting services to offer a one-stop shop for any and all things lighting here in Charlotte since 1996.

Instead of “Out with the Old,” we also can repair your favorite lamps to shine bright in your home once again.

Building new or remodeling soon? Their Lighting Design offers you the chance to do justice on all of the cabinetry, flooring, and furniture you’re investing in. You’ll be amazed at the differences architectural lighting can bring to your space, as you enlighten all of the meaningful spaces you’ve spent time curating.

From common applications, such as under-cabinet lighting, to unique statement applications of in-floor recessed cans, LED strips within your walls, and lighting control systems that beautifully connect your home’s lighting and windows shades to the touch of a button. Looking for someone to just come and handle all of your lighting for you? They’ll help with that, too.

With endless lighting opportunities, think Lighting & Bulbs Unlimited.

Located in the Oakhurst neighborhood of Charlotte (4335 Monroe Road) and visit our website to be included on all of the upcoming Holiday Deals at LBUonline.com!