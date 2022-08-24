(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) — Legion Brewing was founded in 2015 by Phil Buchy and Newton Craver.

Phil chose the Brodt’s Music building in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood of Charlotte as the first brewery and taproom. Since then, Legion has expanded and launched a sister company.

In 2018, Legion Brewing opened in the SouthPark neighborhood near the SouthPark mall.

In 2021, Legion built a massive production facility on the west side of Charlotte in a converted space on W. Morehead St. Trolley Barn Fermentory, Legion’s sister company, also opened its doors in 2021 in the trendy South End neighborhood.

Legion Brewing was made for the people we care about, and we make our beers for the people you care about. Whether you’re gathered in one of our taprooms or choosing Legion at your local grocer, our mission is to bring people together – and make each moment a little more special. Legion Brewing

