Charlotte Alive and Local: Laughlin Furniture Outlet

(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) – Established in 1988 by John and Kim Laughlin, their family business has been serving families in Cleveland County and surrounding areas and they continue their commitment to providing high-quality furniture at a low price with the best experience possible.

At Laughlin Furniture, you can always count on them for quality furniture, with speedy and friendly delivery, at the low price you deserve.

This local business is thankful to the community and their customers to allow them to serve Cleveland County for more than three decades and celebrate their 33rd year in the furniture business!

