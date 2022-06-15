(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) — Blumenthal’s Juneteenth Jam! is back. Join us for amazing live music, delicious food trucks, and a beautiful celebration of the history, joy, and significance of Juneteenth.

Perfect for the entire family and all events are free. Two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, finally realized for all enslaved people of the United States.

Juneteenth is a joyous national holiday that celebrates that historic moment. Conceived by Emmy Award-winning poet and Blumenthal Director of Creative Engagement Boris “Bluz” Rogers, Juneteenth Jam! will be held at Victoria Yards.

Juneteenth Jam! – guarenteed fun that will have the whole family jammin’!

For more information, please click here.