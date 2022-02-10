Charlotte Alive and Local: Hughes Floor Covering

(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) – Locally owned and operated, Hughes Floor Covering has been serving the Charlotte, NC area for over 40 years, and now they have a second location in Fort Mill, SC.

At Hughes Floor Covering, they take pride in their exceptional customer service and first-class professional installation.

They have the largest and most state-of-the-art showroom in Charlotte, full of quality flooring solutions from top brands such as Mannington, Mohawk, Shaw, Amstrong, and many more!

Whether you’re looking for carpet or a waterproof wood-look, Hughes has you covered. They invite you to stop by and consult with one of their friendly floor experts.

Or set up an appointment for a free in-home measure.

