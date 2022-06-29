(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) — Locally owned and operated, Hughes Floor Covering has been servicing the Charlotte, NC area for over 40 years At Hughes Floor Covering, we take pride in our exceptional customer service and first-class professional installation.

We have the largest and most state-of-the-art showroom in Charlotte, full of quality flooring solutions from top brands such as Mannington, Mohawk, Shaw, Armstrong, and many more!

Whether you’re looking for a carpet or waterproof wood look, Hughes has you covered. We invite you to stop by and consult with one of our friendly floor experts.

Or, set up an appointment for a free in-home measure!