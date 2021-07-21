Charlotte Alive and Local: Hometown Mattress & Sleep Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hometown Mattress & Sleep Solutions is locally owned and operated in the Promenade on Providence Shopping Center in Charlotte just East of Ballantyne.

The company offers a full range of luxury mattress options, proudly made in North Carolina.

Since there’s more to great sleep than just the mattress, they also offer smart adjustable beds, specialty pillows, eco-friendly sheets, cruelty-free down products, and even aromatherapy. 

Hometown Mattress & Sleep Solutions has a pressure free environment where you can take your time testing all our products to make sure you find the sleep solution that’s right for you.

