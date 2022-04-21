(CHARLOTTE ALIVE AND LOCAL) — Dino & Dragon Stroll is the only North American tour that lets you walk thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons.

This must-see event features the largest creatures touring the country, much larger than any other event of its kind. The dinosaurs and dragons are massive, some standing over 28 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. Dino & Dragon Stroll also features the newest dinosaurs and dragons produced with advanced animatronic and sound technology that brings these amazing creatures to life.

Dino & Dragon Stroll will transform The Park Expo Convention Center, April 23-24, 2022, into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, and some fantastical dragons throughout!

Creatures featuring moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, roars, and other amazing details that make them look real and alive!

